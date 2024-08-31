West Bengal PSC GDMO Recruitment Exam Results Announced At wbpsc.gov.in; Check Your Score Now!

WBPSC |

The results for the West Bengal Public Service Commission's (WBPSC) recruitment exam have been released. The recruitment campaign was conducted in order to shortlist candidates for the position of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO). The total number of vacant positions is 300.

The candidates who took the exam will be able to check their results on the official website at wbpsc.gov.in. The exam was held on February 25, 2024. Students need to enter their login details, such as registration and roll numbers, in order to check their results.

How To Check Results?

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, navigate to the result link

Step 3: Enter the required credentials to view your result

Step 4: Your result will now appear on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

It is recommended that candidates print off their results and preserve the hard copy for later use. As more information about the above-mentioned exam becomes available, candidates should keep a watch on the official website.

Candidates should get in touch with the relevant officials right away if they notice any discrepancies in their results or if they have any questions about them.

The final answer key was also made available to the candidates by the West Bengal Public Service Commission. Candidates can check the answer key on the official website. In order to access the answer key directly, candidates can click here.

Steps To Download Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: Login into the website

Step 3: Look for the answer key link

Step 4: The answer key PDF will now open on your screen

Step 5: Check answers to all the questions

Step 6: Save a copy of the answer key for future use