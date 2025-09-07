Viral Video: Hapur Police Help Students Reach PET Exam After Scooty Breaks Down

UP Police Help Students Reach PET Exam After Scooty Breaks Down In Hapur | X (@hapurpolice)

Hapur Viral Video: A heart-warming incident by the Hapur Police has won the hearts of many people, showing their desire to serve people after two students of Bulandshahar, on their way to the Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) in Hapur, were subjected to a big challenge on their way.

In the viral video, the students were on their way to the exam centre on a scooty on Sunday morning when their car suddenly stopped. As the clock ran out, and no one came to their rescue, they were left anxious and worried about missing the most important exam.

Luckily, the in-charge of Hapur Rural Police Station, Vijay Kumar Gupta, was on routine patrol in the area. After he spotted the troubled students, he immediately came to their rescue and ordered them to be dropped off in the police station car at their exam centre. Meanwhile, he also made sure that their scooty was taken care of by repairing it so that no further inconvenience would be inflicted on them after the examination.

With this timely help, both students were able to get to the exam hall ahead of reporting time and could successfully sit the PET examination without any trouble. The students were thankful to the UP Police after taking their test. Without the police arriving to our rescue, we would have certainly missed our exam. We are so glad the UP Police came when they did, so you see, they said.

The event has been welcomed heavily in the region, and the local people have praised both the humane nature and the quick response of the Hapur Police. These gestures not only emphasise the responsibility of the force over and above law enforcement, but also reinforce the relationship between citizens and the police.