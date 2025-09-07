 Bihar Doctor Dies By Suicide After Failing Postgraduate Exams
PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 12:20 PM IST
article-image
Bihar Doctor Dies By Suicide After Failing Postgraduate Exams | File Pic (Representative image)

Muzaffarpur (Bihar): A doctor, who is said to be in distress for failing to clear the postgraduate medical exams, allegedly shot himself dead at his residence in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, police said on Saturday.

About The Incident

The incident took place on Friday night after he shot himself with his father's licenced gun at his home in the Jaitpur Sate Colony area under the Kazi Mohammadpur Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

Muzaffarpur (Town) Assistant Superintendent of Police Suresh Kumar said the deceased was identified as Ashutosh Chandra.

"Upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot and found the doctor dead. According to his family members, the deceased was in distress since he could not clear his PG examinations, the results of which were declared recently," the ASP said.

Chandra was recently appointed as a doctor in a private hospital in Muzaffarpur, he said.

According to his family members, the doctor had his dinner with his grandmother and mother after returning home from the hospital where he was working.

He then went to his room on the third floor to study, the officer said.

"He allegedly shot himself dead on the spot. His body has been sent for the post-mortem examination. Forensic experts have collected scientific evidence from the spot. The police have recovered the gun from his bed, but could not find any suicide note," he said.

The exact cause of the incident can only be ascertained after the post-mortem examination report comes, the ASP said, adding that all formalities are being followed.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

