Teacher's Day: Students Groove To Phir Hera Pheri’s Classic Track; Video Goes Viral

Students Groove To Phir Hera Pheri’s Classic Track | Instagram (holikachophy)

Viral Video: A recent Instagram Reel has gone viral for its hilarious and near-perfect recreation of the iconic song 'Aye Meri Zohrajabeen' from the cult comedy film Phir Hera Pheri. In the video, students are seen performing on the occasion of Teacher's Day and mimicking characters Shyam, Raju, and Babu Rao. The students of the reel mimicked every detail, from body language to voice modulation, bringing alive the timeless quirks of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal’s characters.

The reel was shared by holikachophy, and captioned, "They carried Shyam, Raja and Babu Rao with perfection."

Netizens reactions

The video has left fans nostalgic, with the comment section flooded with praises. Many viewers wrote that the reel felt like “watching the original cast again,” while others called it the “best recreation ever” of the beloved trio. Some even tagged friends, jokingly asking for a “third sequel with this cast.” Their effort to replicate the mannerisms and expressions so accurately has earned them not only millions of views but also a surge in followers.

About Phir Hera Pheri

Phir Hera Pheri (2006) is the follow-up to the cult classic Hera Pheri (2000). Directed by Neeraj Vora, the movie follows in the riotous misadventures of Raju (Akshay Kumar), Shyam (Suniel Shetty), and the irrepressible Babu Rao Ganpatrao Apte (Paresh Rawal). Having gotten rich in the last movie, the three fantasise about doubling their wealth but find themselves falling into the trap of a con artist. Their greed-ridden choices take them on a ride of laugh-a-minute mayhem, misunderstandings, and hilarious one-liners.

The movie is renowned for its dialogue at its best, Paresh Rawal's unforgettable act as Babu Rao, and laugh-out-loud scenes that have remained fans' favourites. With time, Phir Hera Pheri gained cult status, with dialogue and scenes turning into popular memes and also references in popular culture.