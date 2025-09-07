 LIC AAO & AE Recruitment 2025: Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
The Life Insurance Corporation of India will complete the registration process for LIC AAO and AE Recruitment 2025 on September 8, 2025 on the LIC India's official website, licindia.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 01:11 PM IST
LIC AAO & AE Recruitment 2025: The Life Insurance Corporation of India will complete the registration process for LIC AAO and AE Recruitment 2025 on September 8, 2025. Applicants interested in applying for Assistant Administrative Officer and Assistant Engineer positions can do so directly through LIC India's official website, licindia.in.

LIC AAO & AE Recruitment 2025: Vacancy details

This recruitment campaign will fill 841 openings, including:

Assistant Engineers: 81

Assistant Administrative Officer (AAO) Specialists: 410

Assistant Administrative Officers (AAO-Generalists): 350

LIC AAO & AE Recruitment 2025: Important dates

1. Notification release date: 16th August 2025

2. Apply Online starts: 16th August 2025

3. Last Date to apply and make payment: 8th September 2025

4. Prelims exam: 3rd October 2025

5. Mains exam: 8th November 2025

LIC AAO & AE Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application cost is ₹85/- + Transaction Charges + GST for SC/ST/PwBD candidates. For all other candidates, the application cum intimation charges are Rs. 700/- + Transaction Charges + GST.

LIC AAO & AE Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To submit applications for the positions, persons should follow the steps outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of LIC at licindia.in.

Step 2: Click on the recruitment link and then the Recruitment of AAO (Generalists/ Specialists/ Assistant Engineers) 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, click on the "apply online link.

Step 4: Next, candidates need to register themselves.

Step 5: Now, login to the account.

Step 6: Fill out the application form, pay the fees and then submit.

Step 7: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Direct link to apply

LIC AAO & AE Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure for Assistant Administrative Officers consists of three stages: a preliminary exam, a mains exam, and an interview, followed by a pre-recruitment medical examination. The marks acquired in the Preliminary Examination (Phase I) will NOT be used to compile the final merit list for selection.

