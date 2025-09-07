National Medical Commission Directs Deployment Of PG Medical Students In Flood-Hit Northern States

NMC Directs Deployment Of PG Medical Students In Flood-Hit Northern States | Representative Image

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission has directed that post graduate medical students be deployed in flood-affected areas, a move which comes at a time when many northern states are battling natural disasters following incessant rains.

The deployment of post-graduate medical students in the flood/disaster-affected areas of northern states and UTs shall be considered as part of the District Residency Programme training, according to a circular issued by Commission on Saturday.

The District Residency Programme (DRP) for post-graduate medical students provides an opportunity to understand the healthcare needs of people at the field level.

In view of the recent floods/disaster-like situations in the northern states and UTs of the country, there is an urgent requirement for healthcare professionals as part of the ongoing relief measures, the Commission said.

This initiative will not only provide much-needed healthcare services at the field level but will also enable young medical professionals to gain meaningful experience in disaster response, public health management, and community service, thereby enhancing their overall training," it said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also appealed for healthcare services to be strengthened through available resources, and several post-graduate doctors have expressed their willingness to volunteer their services.

"Considering the unique opportunity for both learning and service, the National Medical Commission recognises this as a valuable component of postgraduate training," the circular said.

"Accordingly, the deployment of post-graduate medical students in the flood/disaster-affected areas of northern States/UTs shall be considered as part of the District Residency Programme training. The nodal officers of respective States/UTs may do such postings of students undergoing DRP posting as per the requirement," the circular added.

