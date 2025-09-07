 National Medical Commission Directs Deployment Of PG Medical Students In Flood-Hit Northern States
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationNational Medical Commission Directs Deployment Of PG Medical Students In Flood-Hit Northern States

National Medical Commission Directs Deployment Of PG Medical Students In Flood-Hit Northern States

The deployment of post-graduate medical students in the flood/disaster-affected areas of northern states and UTs shall be considered as part of the District Residency Programme training, according to a circular issued by Commission on Saturday.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 01:17 PM IST
article-image
NMC Directs Deployment Of PG Medical Students In Flood-Hit Northern States | Representative Image

New Delhi: The National Medical Commission has directed that post graduate medical students be deployed in flood-affected areas, a move which comes at a time when many northern states are battling natural disasters following incessant rains.

The deployment of post-graduate medical students in the flood/disaster-affected areas of northern states and UTs shall be considered as part of the District Residency Programme training, according to a circular issued by Commission on Saturday.

The District Residency Programme (DRP) for post-graduate medical students provides an opportunity to understand the healthcare needs of people at the field level.

Read Also
Viral Video: Hapur Police Help Students Reach PET Exam After Scooty Breaks Down
article-image

In view of the recent floods/disaster-like situations in the northern states and UTs of the country, there is an urgent requirement for healthcare professionals as part of the ongoing relief measures, the Commission said.

FPJ Shorts
When Lifeline Of Mumbai Meets Bappa! Local Train Honours Ganesh Idol Passing Over Bridge For Visarjan; VIDEO
When Lifeline Of Mumbai Meets Bappa! Local Train Honours Ganesh Idol Passing Over Bridge For Visarjan; VIDEO
Tata Motors To Fully Pass On GST Rate Cut Benefits To Commercial Vehicle Buyers From Sept 22, With Price Reductions Up To ₹4.65 Lakh Across Categories
Tata Motors To Fully Pass On GST Rate Cut Benefits To Commercial Vehicle Buyers From Sept 22, With Price Reductions Up To ₹4.65 Lakh Across Categories
From Hotel Booking To Flight Booking, New GST Rates Make Travel Cheaper; Just Follow These Tips
From Hotel Booking To Flight Booking, New GST Rates Make Travel Cheaper; Just Follow These Tips
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla Holds High-Level Meeting With BJP Leaders, Top Officials Ahead Of PM Modi’s Likely State Visit Amid Ongoing Ethnic Tensions
Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla Holds High-Level Meeting With BJP Leaders, Top Officials Ahead Of PM Modi’s Likely State Visit Amid Ongoing Ethnic Tensions

This initiative will not only provide much-needed healthcare services at the field level but will also enable young medical professionals to gain meaningful experience in disaster response, public health management, and community service, thereby enhancing their overall training," it said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has also appealed for healthcare services to be strengthened through available resources, and several post-graduate doctors have expressed their willingness to volunteer their services.

Read Also
Canara Bank Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For Trainee Posts Starts; Check Selection Process...
article-image

"Considering the unique opportunity for both learning and service, the National Medical Commission recognises this as a valuable component of postgraduate training," the circular said.

"Accordingly, the deployment of post-graduate medical students in the flood/disaster-affected areas of northern States/UTs shall be considered as part of the District Residency Programme training. The nodal officers of respective States/UTs may do such postings of students undergoing DRP posting as per the requirement," the circular added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Homeopathy Doctors To Be Registered Separately, CCMP Course Allows Allopathy Practice

Homeopathy Doctors To Be Registered Separately, CCMP Course Allows Allopathy Practice

Teacher's Day: Students Groove To Phir Hera Pheri’s Classic Track; Video Goes Viral

Teacher's Day: Students Groove To Phir Hera Pheri’s Classic Track; Video Goes Viral

For SSC Recruitment Exam, Kolkata Metro Starts Operations From 9 AM On Both North-South And...

For SSC Recruitment Exam, Kolkata Metro Starts Operations From 9 AM On Both North-South And...

National Medical Commission Directs Deployment Of PG Medical Students In Flood-Hit Northern States

National Medical Commission Directs Deployment Of PG Medical Students In Flood-Hit Northern States

LIC AAO & AE Recruitment 2025: Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Application Fees & Other...

LIC AAO & AE Recruitment 2025: Application Process Ends Tomorrow; Check Application Fees & Other...