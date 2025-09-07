Canara Bank Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For Trainee Posts Starts; Check Selection Process Here

Canara Bank Recruitment 2025 | canmoney.in

Canara Bank Recruitment 2025: Canara Bank is accepting applications for Trainee (Sales & Marketing) positions. Eligible aspirants can apply online through Canara Bank's official website, canmoney.in. The deadline to apply is October 6, 2025. The stipend for the position is Rs. 22,000 per month, along with a variable pay of Rs. 2,000 based on satisfactory monthly performance.

Canara Bank Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process consists of an interview. Candidates who have been shortlisted will be interviewed either online or in person. Candidates will be notified of the interview date and time via the email address provided in their application. The call/admission to the interview is completely provisional and does not take into account the candidates' age, qualification, category, or other factors.

Canara Bank Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

The candidate should hold a graduation degree in any field with a minimum grade of 50%. The age range is 20 to 30 years as of August 31, 2025. Candidates with experience in marketing and sales will be favoured. Freshers are welcome to apply.

Read the detailed notification here

Canara Bank Recruitment 2025: Documents required

Along with the application form, candidates must send the following documents:

1. Birth Certificate / SSC / SSLC certificate with DOB.

2. Updated Resume

3. Copies of the mark sheets & certificates from SSC/SSLC/X STD, PUC/ 10+2/ Intermediate, Graduation & other qualifications etc.

4. Copies of experience certificates

5. Any other relevant documents

Canara Bank Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Aspirants should read the advertising and check their qualifications before applying. To apply, applicants can submit either an online or a physical application using the careers page on our website. https://www.canmoney.in/careers.

Applications should be forwarded to: The General Manager, HR Department, Canara Bank Securities Ltd, 7th Floor, Maker Chamber III, Nariman Point, Mumbai-400021.

Direct link to apply

The trainee will be sent to a variety of centres. The list of centres is provided here.