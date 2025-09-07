 Canara Bank Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For Trainee Posts Starts; Check Selection Process Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationCanara Bank Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For Trainee Posts Starts; Check Selection Process Here

Canara Bank Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For Trainee Posts Starts; Check Selection Process Here

The registration process for Trainee (Sales & Marketing) positions has been started by the Canara Bank. Candidates can find all the information on the Canara Bank's official website, canmoney.in.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 11:00 AM IST
article-image
Canara Bank Recruitment 2025 | canmoney.in

Canara Bank Recruitment 2025: Canara Bank is accepting applications for Trainee (Sales & Marketing) positions. Eligible aspirants can apply online through Canara Bank's official website, canmoney.in. The deadline to apply is October 6, 2025. The stipend for the position is Rs. 22,000 per month, along with a variable pay of Rs. 2,000 based on satisfactory monthly performance.

Canara Bank Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection process consists of an interview. Candidates who have been shortlisted will be interviewed either online or in person. Candidates will be notified of the interview date and time via the email address provided in their application. The call/admission to the interview is completely provisional and does not take into account the candidates' age, qualification, category, or other factors.

Canara Bank Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

FPJ Shorts
Shimla Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted On Sunday; Check More Details
Shimla Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted On Sunday; Check More Details
Forgery Scandal: 11 Candidates Booked In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, For Using Fake Freedom Fighter Dependent Certificates For NEET Admission
Forgery Scandal: 11 Candidates Booked In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, For Using Fake Freedom Fighter Dependent Certificates For NEET Admission
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says He Will Not Travel To Moscow For Talks, Invites Vladimir Putin To Kyiv Instead Amid Ongoing Strikes
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Says He Will Not Travel To Moscow For Talks, Invites Vladimir Putin To Kyiv Instead Amid Ongoing Strikes
Bihar Doctor Dies By Suicide After Failing Postgraduate Exams
Bihar Doctor Dies By Suicide After Failing Postgraduate Exams

The candidate should hold a graduation degree in any field with a minimum grade of 50%. The age range is 20 to 30 years as of August 31, 2025. Candidates with experience in marketing and sales will be favoured. Freshers are welcome to apply.

Read the detailed notification here 

Read Also
APSC ADO Result 2025 Released; Here's How To Check
article-image

Canara Bank Recruitment 2025: Documents required

Along with the application form, candidates must send the following documents:

1. Birth Certificate / SSC / SSLC certificate with DOB.

2. Updated Resume

3. Copies of the mark sheets & certificates from SSC/SSLC/X STD, PUC/ 10+2/ Intermediate, Graduation & other qualifications etc.

4. Copies of experience certificates

5. Any other relevant documents

Canara Bank Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

Aspirants should read the advertising and check their qualifications before applying. To apply, applicants can submit either an online or a physical application using the careers page on our website. https://www.canmoney.in/careers.

Applications should be forwarded to: The General Manager, HR Department, Canara Bank Securities Ltd, 7th Floor, Maker Chamber III, Nariman Point, Mumbai-400021.

Direct link to apply

The trainee will be sent to a variety of centres. The list of centres is provided here.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Forgery Scandal: 11 Candidates Booked In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, For Using Fake Freedom Fighter...

Forgery Scandal: 11 Candidates Booked In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, For Using Fake Freedom Fighter...

Bihar Doctor Dies By Suicide After Failing Postgraduate Exams

Bihar Doctor Dies By Suicide After Failing Postgraduate Exams

Viral Video: Hapur Police Help Students Reach PET Exam After Scooty Breaks Down

Viral Video: Hapur Police Help Students Reach PET Exam After Scooty Breaks Down

4 B.Ed Students From Rajasthan Hire Helicopter To Reach Exam Centre In Uttarakhand

4 B.Ed Students From Rajasthan Hire Helicopter To Reach Exam Centre In Uttarakhand

'Mujhse Nahi Ho Paya, I'm Sorry, Papa': MBBS Student Dies By Suicide In His Hostel Room In...

'Mujhse Nahi Ho Paya, I'm Sorry, Papa': MBBS Student Dies By Suicide In His Hostel Room In...