 For SSC Recruitment Exam, Kolkata Metro Starts Operations From 9 AM On Both North-South And East-West Corridors
For SSC Recruitment Exam, Kolkata Metro Starts Operations From 9 AM On Both North-South And East-West Corridors

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 01:53 PM IST
Kolkata Metro on Sunday ran normal services along the North-South (Blue Line) and East-West (Green Line) corridors from 9 am for the benefit of SSC exam candidates. | Image: Canva

Kolkata: Kolkata Metro on Sunday ran normal services along the North-South (Blue Line) and East-West (Green Line) corridors from 9 am for the benefit of SSC exam candidates.

Also, a traffic block previously announced between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Shahid Khudiram stations on the North-South corridor was not implemented during the day.

"For the benefit of the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) teachers' recruitment exam, normal services were run from 9 am on both corridors – Dakshineshwar-Shahid Khudiram (North-South) and Howrah-Salt Lake Sector 5 (East-West) on Sunday," a Kolkata Metro Rail spokesperson said.

Around 3.19 lakh aspirants were scheduled to take the exam for recruitment to assistant teacher posts for classes 9 and 10.

On Sundays, metro services generally start later in the day.

On September 5, despite being a holiday, around 4.65 lakh commuters travelled in all the corridors of Kolkata Metro till 6 pm, he said.

Of them, 3.39 lakh travelled on the Blue Line and 1.13 lakh on the Green Line on that day, he added.

