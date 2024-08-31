Madhya Pradesh CPCT 2024 Admit Cards OUT! Exam Set For September 6 & 8

MP CPCT 2024 |

The admit cards for the Madhya Pradesh (MP) Computer Proficiency Certification Test (CPCT) 2024 have been released. The candidates who registered themselves and are eligible for the exam will be able to view and download their admit cards soon. The admit cards have been made available on the official website, cpct.mp.gov.in.

Candidates can access their admit cards by clicking here.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Go to the official website, cpct.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Look for the Admit Card link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the given link and enter required credentials

Step 4: The admit card will open on your screen

Step 5: Go through the details

Step 6: Save and download for future use

The candidate's admit card contains information including the candidate's name, roll number, enrollment number, test name, examination centre location, date, time, and day of test instructions.

The MP CPCT 2024 exam is being administered by the Madhya Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation. It is important for the candidates to note that the aforementioned exam will be held on September 6, 2024, and September 8, 2024. The exam question paper will have two sections, namely, a typing test and a computer proficiency test.

It is mandatory for all candidates to have a valid admit card in order to appear for the exam. Candidates who do not have a valid admit card will not be allowed to appear for the exam under any circumstances.

“Please note that the reporting time, gate closing time, exam start and end time have been changed, all the candidates are requested to carefully check the time mentioned on their Admit Card for revised timings and reach the exam centre accordingly," the website read.

Candidates should keep an eye on the official website for all the latest and most detailed information related to the exam mentioned above.