Indore: Several Students Stopped From Appearing In NET Exam; Police Complaint Lodged

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Several students throughout the city were stopped from appearing in NTA UGC NET exam for various issues. In one incident reported on Friday, an applicant was stopped from giving the exam as his Aadhar Card had just his birth year but not the date but at another centre, a youth having a similar type of Aadhar Card was allowed to enter the examination hall.

Shreya Pandey resident of Mahalaxmi Nagar who was among such students who were stopped, said, “I reached my centre around 2:30 for the exam. But I was stopped at the gate stating that my Aadhar Card does not have the birth date but just the birth year.” “I requested the concerned authorities to let me access my mail id for providing another government ID or allowing me to go out of the centre to arrange an alternate document. But they refused and the argument lasted for about half an hour after which they flatly refused to let me inside the centre’s building,” she added.

However, Anurag Singh Chauhan, one of the students who also appeared for the same exam but at a centre situated in Rajendra Nagar said that he was having same type of Aadhar Card but was allowed to appear in the exam. Pandey has lodged a complaint with the police against the exam centre situated in Tejaji Nagar Police Station area for not letting her to enter the exam centre even after having valid id proof.

She alleged in her complaint that the agency which was conducting the exam was not listening to the students and many students like her were debarred from taking exam. The Free Press tried to contact the official of the exam conducting agency but the call went unanswered.