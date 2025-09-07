 'Mujhse Nahi Ho Paya, I'm Sorry, Papa': MBBS Student Dies By Suicide In His Hostel Room In Chhattisgarh
A first-year MBBS student died by suicide in his hostel room on the premises of the Government Medical College in Chhattisgarh's Korba city on Saturday, the police said. A suicide note, purportedly written by him, was found at the spot. It read, "Mujhse nahi ho paya, I am sorry, papa (I couldn't do it, I am sorry, papa)", they said.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 11:33 AM IST
'Mujhse Nahi Ho Paya, I'm Sorry, Papa': MBBS Student Dies By Suicide In His Hostel Room In Chhattisgarh | File Pic (Representative Image)

Korba: A first-year MBBS student died by suicide in his hostel room on the premises of the Government Medical College in Chhattisgarh's Korba city on Saturday, the police said.

A suicide note, purportedly written by him, was found at the spot. It read, "Mujhse nahi ho paya, I am sorry, papa (I couldn't do it, I am sorry, papa)", they said.

About The Case

Himanshu Kashyap, 24, was found hanging in his hostel room on the college campus within the jurisdiction of the Civil Lines police station, City Superintendent of Police Bhushan Ekka said.

Citing preliminary information, the official said when Kashyap did not show up for his examination in the morning, his classmates went to his room, only to find the door locked from inside.

After repeated attempts to open it failed, they broke the door and discovered his body hanging, he said.

The police subsequently reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. A suicide note was also recovered from the room, he said.

The official said an accidental death report has been registered and a probe is underway.

Dean of the college Dr KK Sahare said, Kashyap had failed in his 2024 first-year examinations and was reappearing this year.

"It appears he took the extreme step due to the pressure of not performing well in the exams," he said.

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

