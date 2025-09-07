Tamil Nadu Govt Launches Overseas Scholarship Scheme For Muslim PG Students

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has sanctioned a new overseas scholarship programme to support postgraduate studies for students from the Muslim community, marking a significant step toward promoting educational opportunities and global exposure for minorities in the state.

About The Scheme

According to a government order issued by the Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department, ten students will be selected every year to pursue postgraduate studies abroad, with each beneficiary eligible to receive up to Rs 36 lakh annually.

The scheme, which will be implemented through the Waqf Board, has been allocated a financial sanction of Rs 3.60 crore for the financial year 2025-26.

Read Also Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Felicitates Tribal Girl For Being First In Her Community To...

Officials noted that the scheme is being introduced to bridge the gap created by the Centre’s Padho Pardesh programme, which offered subsidised education loans for overseas studies but was discontinued in December 2022.

With limited financial avenues available for minority students aspiring to study abroad, the Tamil Nadu government said the new scheme is designed to improve both the educational and economic status of the Muslim community.

The order stated that the Commissioner of Minorities Welfare had submitted a detailed proposal outlining the scheme’s structure and guidelines, including the request for an initial allocation of Rs 3.60 crore to cover the expenses of the first batch of ten students.

“The government, with a view to enhancing the social and economic position of minorities and enabling meritorious students to access high-quality international education, has decided to implement this exclusive overseas scholarship for Muslim students,” the order read.

The scholarship is expected to cover tuition fees, living costs, travel, and other academic expenses for students pursuing postgraduate degrees in reputed foreign universities.

By offering this level of support, officials said the government aims not only to provide access to international education but also to equip students with skills and exposure that can contribute to the state’s economic growth on their return.

The programme, coming at a time when the demand for global higher education is rising, is projected to serve as both a financial relief and an aspirational boost for deserving students from the Muslim community in Tamil Nadu.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)