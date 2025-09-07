 Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Felicitates Tribal Girl For Being First In Her Community To Crack NEET
Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Felicitates Tribal Girl For Being First In Her Community To Crack NEET

Champa, a native of Amlibeda village in Malkangiri district, qualified for NEET and secured admission into the MBBS course at a government medical college.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 10:04 AM IST
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Saturday felicitated Champa Raspeda, the first girl from the vulnerable Didyai tribe to crack the medical entrance test NEET.

Champa, a native of Amlibeda village in Malkangiri district, qualified for NEET and secured admission into the MBBS course at a government medical college.

Accompanied by her brother, she visited Raj Bhavan. Officers of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI), and her teacher, Utkala Keshari Das, who guided her throughout her preparation, were also present.

The governor inquired about her journey, including the challenges she faced, her schooling, coaching support, and her determination to pursue a career in medicine, a statement said.

The governor presented her with a mobile phone and a laptop bag, extending his best wishes for her academic journey, it said.

Kambhampati said Champa's success is a matter of immense pride not only for the Didyai community but for the entire state of Odisha.

Her journey from a remote village to qualifying for NEET reflects extraordinary determination, perseverance, and a strong commitment to education, he said.

"Her success will serve as a powerful inspiration for countless children from tribal and rural backgrounds, motivating them to overcome obstacles, pursue their aspirations, and aim high in life," he added.

The governor promised Champa all possible support in her future academic pursuits.

