 4 B.Ed Students From Rajasthan Hire Helicopter To Reach Exam Centre In Uttarakhand
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation4 B.Ed Students From Rajasthan Hire Helicopter To Reach Exam Centre In Uttarakhand

4 B.Ed Students From Rajasthan Hire Helicopter To Reach Exam Centre In Uttarakhand

Four B.Ed students from Rajasthan hired a helicopter to reach their exam centre in Munsiyari here as landslides caused by heavy rain have left many roads blocked in Uttarakhand. Residents of Rajasthan's Balotra town, these students of Uttarakhand Open University had to reach R S Tolia PG College in Munsiyari to take the exam.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
4 B.Ed Students From Rajasthan Hire Helicopter To Reach Exam Centre In Uttarakhand | File Pic (Representative Image)

Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand): Four B.Ed students from Rajasthan hired a helicopter to reach their exam centre in Munsiyari here as landslides caused by heavy rain have left many roads blocked in Uttarakhand.

Residents of Rajasthan's Balotra town, these students of Uttarakhand Open University had to reach R S Tolia PG College in Munsiyari to take the exam.

One of these students, Omaram Jat, said, "When we reached Haldwani on August 31, we came to know that all the roads leading to Munsiyari were closed due to landslides. We thought we would not be able to take our exam." He said then they came to know about a company which provides helicopter service between Haldwani and Munsiyari. However, they found that the service was temporarily unavailable due to bad weather.

Read Also
UNIRAJ Result 2025 Out: Rajasthan University Releases B.Ed Part I & II Exam Results; Get Direct Link...
article-image

"Then we spoke to the CEO of Heritage Aviation and requested him to take us from Haldwani to Munsiyari. We told him that we would lose a year if we do not reach the examination centre. After this, he dispatched two pilots and a helicopter who safely took us to Munsiyari and brought us back to Haldwani," Omaram said.

FPJ Shorts
September 8 Bank Holiday In Mumbai, Why Did The Government Change The Date?
September 8 Bank Holiday In Mumbai, Why Did The Government Change The Date?
5 Minor Madrasa Students Arrested For Killing 12-Year-Old Boy In Nayagarh, Odisha
5 Minor Madrasa Students Arrested For Killing 12-Year-Old Boy In Nayagarh, Odisha
Gut-Wrenching! Amanda Anisimova Sobs Uncontrollably After Losing To Aryna Sabalenka In US Open 2025 Final; Video
Gut-Wrenching! Amanda Anisimova Sobs Uncontrollably After Losing To Aryna Sabalenka In US Open 2025 Final; Video
'Sabko Maarte Peetate Ghumta Main...': Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Condemns Shiv Sena Workers' Violence At Mumbai Club Over Kunal Kamra's 'Gaddar' Jibe
'Sabko Maarte Peetate Ghumta Main...': Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Condemns Shiv Sena Workers' Violence At Mumbai Club Over Kunal Kamra's 'Gaddar' Jibe

The one-way fare for the helicopter ride was Rs 5,200, he said.

Besides Omaram, the other three students are Mangaram Jat, Prakash Godara Jat and Narpat Kumar.

Somesh Kumar, in-charge of B.Ed examination of Uttarakhand Open University, said the examination centre was selected by the candidates themselves.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

5 Minor Madrasa Students Arrested For Killing 12-Year-Old Boy In Nayagarh, Odisha

5 Minor Madrasa Students Arrested For Killing 12-Year-Old Boy In Nayagarh, Odisha

Forgery Scandal: 11 Candidates Booked In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, For Using Fake Freedom Fighter...

Forgery Scandal: 11 Candidates Booked In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, For Using Fake Freedom Fighter...

Bihar Doctor Dies By Suicide After Failing Postgraduate Exams

Bihar Doctor Dies By Suicide After Failing Postgraduate Exams

Viral Video: Hapur Police Help Students Reach PET Exam After Scooty Breaks Down

Viral Video: Hapur Police Help Students Reach PET Exam After Scooty Breaks Down

4 B.Ed Students From Rajasthan Hire Helicopter To Reach Exam Centre In Uttarakhand

4 B.Ed Students From Rajasthan Hire Helicopter To Reach Exam Centre In Uttarakhand