PM Modi attend DU's Centenary Celebrations | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while attending an event at Delhi University lays the foundation stone of DU's Computer Centre, Faculty of Technology, and of the Academic Block of the varsity.

PM Modi speaking at the valedictory session of Delhi University's centenary celebrations said "The third decade of the 20th century gave a new speed to the freedom movement and the third decade of this 21st century will give a new speed to the development journey of the country. There has been a rapid increase in the number of IIT, IIM, NIT and AIIMS colleges in the last few years. These institutes are becoming the building blocks of New India."

DU's journey from 3 to 90 colleges

While remembering DU's history he said, "There was a time when Delhi University had just 3 colleges, now it has more than 90 colleges. There was a time when India used to come under the list of fragile economies and today it is among the top 5 economies in the world. Today the number of girls studying in DU is more than that of boys."

While mentioning about India's successive growth at global level he said, "The global recognition of Indian Universities is increasing today. In 2014, only 12 Indian universities were there in QS World University Rankings, now it has risen to 45. To improve the quality of educational institutes, we are working continuously. There were around 100 startups in India before 2014, today the number has crossed 1 lakh."

