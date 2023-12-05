Violent Clash Erupts Between College Students, Kidnapping Case Reported in Greater Noida | Twitter @js_khelma1906

A clash occurred between two factions of college students at a housing complex in Greater Noida. The video of the fight has been doing the rounds on social media sites. As per the officials, the fight happened due to the ongoing fight between two youths a few days ago. A case of kidnapping has also been reported from the site. This incident is of Monday evening.

A fight broke out between two groups of college students at a residential complex in Greater Noida. An alleged kidnapping attempt followed the incident which has created panic in the area.

The tragic incident happened at Supertech Czar residential society in Greater Noida, where a party was organised at the residence of Ujjwal Bhati. As per the reports, they started a scuffle due to which the altercation began.

In the viral video, a few miscreants could be seen trying to kidnap a youth by forcing him into their car. The vehicle number of the car used for kidnapping is UP16CC9191 (Hyundai Verna) and the second vehicle is identified as UP16DX9191.

In one of the videos, a woman is heard saying that her brother is being beaten up. She is also heard shouting for help and asking bystanders to call police. A small crowd is seen outside the gates of the society as the scuffle plays out.

According to the police, Monday's incident was a result of a confrontation between two student groups at a well-known university in Delhi-NCR.

Senior police officer, Ashok Kumar said that the students involved in the clash had another fight outside the society on Monday.

As per the reports the Greater Noida police has arrested five people in the case. However the officer dismissed the rumors of kidnapping.