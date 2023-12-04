Ghaziabad: School Teacher Smears Fluid On Student's Face For Writing Jai Shree Ram; Triggers Outrage

Twitter

Right-wing activists created uproar in the school premises after a teacher of a school in Ghaziabad allegedly smeared fluid (correction pen) on a student's face. As per the Hindi news reports, the student of class 7 had written 'Jai Shri Ram' on his desk following which the teacher allegedly poured fluid on his face and hair. The reports further allege that student remained in sitting posture for the whole day. The student's face was washed with thinner after the school was over.

The incident occurred at the Holy Trinity Church School located at Akash Nagar in Mussoorie Police station area.

After the student informed his family about this matter, his family and Hindu organisation workers created a ruckus in the school due to which the school management had to suspend the teacher identified as Manisha Massey.

The report by Tricity Today stated that the right-wing activist demanded a written apology from the Principal of the school. The school management had also assured them that that such incidents won't happen in future.

Last month a professor at a college in Ghaziabad asked a student to leave the stage after he chanted 'Jai Shree Ram', following which two faculty members were suspended for allegedly instructing a student to vacate the stage during a cultural festival.