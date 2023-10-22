Watch: Hindus Chanting 

Screengrab

After a social media outrage over a controversy at ABES Engineering College in Ghaziabad, two faculty members have been suspended for allegedly instructing a student to vacate the stage during a cultural festival for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans.

Following the incident, one of the suspended professors, Dr. Mamata Gautam, posted a video on 'X' (formerly Twitter) denying any objection to 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans and claiming that the student was taken from the platform due to an argument. Dr. Gautam stressed on her 'Sanatani' roots and said she is being harassed by an online mob.

#Breaking: the hinduphobic professor Mamata Gautam of ABES @ABESEC032 engineering college has given a statement over the infamous incident where she humiliated a hindu student for chanting jai Shri Ram!



WATCH: how she is swindling the whole incident and putting the blame on… pic.twitter.com/nVn3I85q3C — Ritu #जिष्णु (@RituRathaur) October 20, 2023

ABES Engineering College Director Sanjay Kumar Singh in a video statement stated, "A video came to my notice yesterday after which a probe committee was formed. The committee was asked to submit a report soon. Within 24 hours, the report was submitted, and based on that, two faculty members have been suspended with immediate effect for their inappropriate behavior."

In response to the uproar, various Hindu groups assembled outside college campus chanting Hanuman Chalisa, as shown in the video.

As per reports, extensive police force is deployed outside the campus to prevent any untoward incident. The director of the college, Dr Sanjay Kumar Singh, had issued a statement provided that an inquiry committee has been formed to probe the matter and that no action will be taken against the students. Meanwhile, right-wing outfit Hindu Raksha Dal President Pinki Chaudhary had announced that he would be visiting the college on Saturday.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)