'I Am Sanatani..,' ABES Professor Defends Herself After Suspension For Rebuking Student Over 'Jai Shri Ram' Chant

The viral video shows the two ABES professors asking the student to leave the stage for chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' | Twitter

After a video of two professors reprimanding a student over 'Jai Shri Ram' chant at ABES Engineering College in Ghaziabad went viral, Director of the institute Mr. Sanjay Kumar Singh has officially confirmed that the faculty members have been suspended.

"Yesterday, a video came to my cognizance. On the basis of the video, we constituted an investigation committee and directed them to submit their recommendations within 24 hours. They sent their recommendations and two faculty members whose conduct was not found appropriate have been suspended with immediate effect," asserted Mr Singh through a video message.

The two professors, Mamata Gautam and Dr Shweta Sharma, are seen to be scolding the student and asking him to leave the stage over the religious chant, with the latter defending himself.

In another video, one of the professors is seen to be asking the logic behind raising such during a college event. "We are here for a cultural event and a good time. So why there is slogans of Jai Shri Ram? There's no logic behind it. Such events will only happen if there's discipline in you," said the professor, while unnamed students disapprove her statement as she starts walking off the stage.

Moreover, some individuals also hacked the college website and put up a 'Jai Shri Ram' poster on its home page, though reports have suggested that the site has now been restored to its original state.

Explaining her side of the story, Professor Mamata highlighted that she doesn't have a problem with the raising of the slogan but the student was arguing her colleague. "The comments being made against me has left me concerned. I am a Sanatani Brahmin and we keep different rituals and traditions during Navratri for the entire nine days. We have never had a problem with the Jai Shri Ram slogan, if anyone makes more comments against me I will take action against them," said Dr Mamata in a separate video.

