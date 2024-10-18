Union Public Service Commission Releases CBI Public Prosecutor Exam Results: Check Your Status Here On upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Public Prosecutor recruitment examination. Candidates who participated in this recruitment process can view the results on the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.
The commission has recommended a total of 48 candidates, whose names and roll numbers are listed in the result notification. The combined recruitment test took place on December 17, 2023, followed by interviews for the CBI Public Prosecutor position on September 19 and 20 of this year.
Information regarding marks for both successful and unsuccessful candidates will be uploaded on the UPSC website after the completion of all recruitments associated with the combined examination, or within 30 days, whichever comes first.
Selected Candidates for UPSC CBI Public Prosecutor Final Result 2024:
Ashwani Verma
Sushraj Singla
Ankit
Chandan Kumar Singh
Nitish Gupta
Garima Singh
Mahender Kumar
Garima Tomer
Kushdeep Gaur
Gaurav Yadav
Ram Kumar Singh
Sonam
Jayant Mahal
Amrita
Davinder Pal Sood
Tanuja
Gaurav Shukla
Vikram Mishra
Aditya Vats
Ramswroop Kumawat
Savita
Saloni Rathore
Neelam Agrawal
Bhawna Vij
Mohd Zayed Khan
Smriti Kumari
Anoop Krishna Yadav
Anoop Kumar
Mannu Mavi
Gyanendra Pratap Singh
Puran Prabhan
Shubham Yadav
Raju Lahya
Ppa Bamanesh
Harinath Prasad
Vijay Kumar
Satyam
Varun Gupta
Bhagat Singh
Rushikesh Pradip Sable
Rahul Kumar
Ranvijay Singh
Saurabh Singh
Ashwani Kumar Solanki
Hafeez Ahmad Lone
Saveena
Narendra Kumar Meena
Jagdishu Devrama Bhangar
Nitin Sharma
For more details, check the result notice here.