Union Public Service Commission Releases CBI Public Prosecutor Exam Results: Check Your Status Here On upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Public Prosecutor recruitment examination. Candidates who participated in this recruitment process can view the results on the UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

The commission has recommended a total of 48 candidates, whose names and roll numbers are listed in the result notification. The combined recruitment test took place on December 17, 2023, followed by interviews for the CBI Public Prosecutor position on September 19 and 20 of this year.

Information regarding marks for both successful and unsuccessful candidates will be uploaded on the UPSC website after the completion of all recruitments associated with the combined examination, or within 30 days, whichever comes first.

Selected Candidates for UPSC CBI Public Prosecutor Final Result 2024:

Ashwani Verma

Sushraj Singla

Ankit

Chandan Kumar Singh

Nitish Gupta

Garima Singh

Mahender Kumar

Garima Tomer

Kushdeep Gaur

Gaurav Yadav

Ram Kumar Singh

Sonam

Jayant Mahal

Amrita

Davinder Pal Sood

Tanuja

Gaurav Shukla

Vikram Mishra

Aditya Vats

Ramswroop Kumawat

Savita

Saloni Rathore

Neelam Agrawal

Bhawna Vij

Mohd Zayed Khan

Smriti Kumari

Anoop Krishna Yadav

Anoop Kumar

Mannu Mavi

Gyanendra Pratap Singh

Puran Prabhan

Shubham Yadav

Raju Lahya

Ppa Bamanesh

Harinath Prasad

Vijay Kumar

Satyam

Varun Gupta

Bhagat Singh

Rushikesh Pradip Sable

Rahul Kumar

Ranvijay Singh

Saurabh Singh

Ashwani Kumar Solanki

Hafeez Ahmad Lone

Saveena

Narendra Kumar Meena

Jagdishu Devrama Bhangar

Nitin Sharma

For more details, check the result notice here.