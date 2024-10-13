 UPSC EPFO 2024: Interview Schedule Announced For Enforcement & Accounts Officer Recruitment, Check Now
UPSC EPFO 2024: Interview Schedule Announced For Enforcement & Accounts Officer Recruitment, Check Now

Interviews will take place from November 4 to December 6, 2024, in two daily sessions at 9 am and noon. Shortlisted candidates must bring required documents for verification and report to the UPSC office in New Delhi. 418 vacancies will be filled.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Sunday, October 13, 2024, 05:06 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has officially announced the interview schedule for the 2024 recruitment of Enforcement Officers and Accounts Officers under the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO). Candidates who successfully cleared the written examination will now move on to the next phase—interviews and document verification.

UPSC EPFO Interview Schedule:

The interviews are scheduled to take place from November 4 to December 6, 2024, at UPSC's Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. Candidates will be interviewed in two daily sessions:

Forenoon session: 9:00 am

Afternoon session: 12:00 pm

The roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for interviews and the detailed interview schedule can be accessed on UPSC’s official website: upsc.gov.in.

Important Documents to Bring for the Interview:

Candidates attending the interviews must bring the following documents (originals and self-attested photocopies):

Matriculation certificate (as proof of date of birth) and mark sheet.

Educational qualification certificates (degree certificates and mark sheets).

Caste certificate for SC/ST/OBC candidates, if applicable.

Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) certificate, if applicable.

Experience certificates from previous employers, where relevant.

Documents confirming any change of name, such as marriage or divorce certificates.

Age relaxation certificates for ex-servicemen or government employees, if applicable.

Declaration for Government employees: Applicants currently in government service need to provide a declaration regarding notice given to their employer.

UPSC EPFO 2024 Recruitment Details:

This recruitment process is aimed at filling 418 vacancies, which include reserved positions for candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, EWS, and PwBD categories. The selection process consists of a written examination, followed by interviews and document verification.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the UPSC website for updates and further details regarding the interview process.

