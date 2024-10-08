NCERT Textbooks Now On Amazon For Students & UPSC Aspirants, Know Key Benefits

Representative image

Amazon India announced on Monday its partnership with the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to make textbooks available to students from kindergarten to class 12, as well as UPSC aspirants, on its platform.

The partnership ensures that NCERT textbooks are sold at the maximum retail price (MRP) across all serviceable pin codes in India. Amazon India will cater to individual customers and manage bulk orders for government agencies and schools, with NCERT-appointed distribution vendors ensuring timely deliveries.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

- Increased Accessibility: Students can access textbooks online, making it easier for those in remote areas to get the materials they need.

- Convenience: With Amazon's vast delivery network, students can receive their textbooks right at their doorstep.

- Authenticity: By purchasing directly from NCERT-authorized sellers, students can ensure they're getting genuine textbooks.

- Bulk Orders: Amazon will manage bulk orders for government agencies and schools, making it easier for institutions to stock up on textbooks.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan hailed the partnership as a significant step toward providing students and educators with access to authentic, affordable resources.

"By making NCERT textbooks available through Amazon.in, we are enabling millions of students across India to pursue their education without barriers and with greater convenience," Pradhan said.

He also announced that NCERT plans to triple its textbook production this year. "Since 1963, NCERT has significantly influenced India’s education landscape, publishing around 2.2 billion books and journals. These textbooks will be accessible in nearly 20,000 pin codes nationwide, available at MRP," Pradhan added.

"The NCERT will triple its publication efforts this year, producing 150 million books," he concluded.

(PTI Inputs)