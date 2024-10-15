 UGC-NET June 2024 Exam Results Expected To Be Released Today: What Candidates Need To Know
UGC-NET June 2024 Exam Results Expected To Be Released Today: What Candidates Need To Know

The NTA is expected to announce the results of the CSIR-UGC-NET June 2024 exam today. The Human Resource Development Group (HRDG) previously indicated that results would be released on October 15, 2024.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 09:38 AM IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) might announce the CSIR-UGC-NET June 2024 exam results today. The Human Resource Development Group (HRDG), a division of CSIR that operates  fellowships, research grants and CSIR NET examination amongst others, had earlier released their statement informing that the results will come out on October 15, 2024.

On October 13, the NTA has released the final answer key for UGC-NET June 2024 examination.

Provisional answer keys have been released, where the candidates can opt to challenge the answer to any specific question till September 13, 2024. For every question under challenge, it will carry a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200.

This test was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024, and the wait for the results of nearly 900,000 students has built expectations with this examination. This test, in total, covered 83 subjects that include Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, etc., up to Mass Communication and Journalism.

UGC NET is an organisation for testing the eligibility of applicants for jobs to the positions of Assistant Professors and for courses like Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor in the universities and colleges of India. The assessment is carried out by NTA through the computer-based mode.

