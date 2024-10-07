'Has NTA Forgotten To Announce The Results?' UGC NET Aspirants Feel 'Silence Is Making Things Worse' As Delay Continues

X

'Has the NTA forgotten to release the UGC NET results?' - This is the question on every aspirant who have been eagerly waiting for the results. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has not yet declared the UGC NET 2024 scores, and the delay is causing frustration among the aspirants.

Candidates have taken to social media platforms to express their frustration, wondering if the NTA has forgotten to release the results. The provisional answer key was released, and the window for raising objections closed on September 14, 2024.

Now, all eyes are on the NTA, waiting for the final results.

The platform X is flooded with messages of frustration from candidates regarding the delay in the results.

Candidates Speak Out

This delay has sparked outrage among test-takers, many of whom are using the hashtag #UGCNETResult2024 to voice their concerns and demand an explanation.

One user, Rajesh Patel, tweeted, "I think #NTA has forgotten to release the result of #UGC_NET June 2024. Is there anyone responsible for aspirants’ queries?”

Similarly, Hussain M also expressed his disappointment, stating, "It's been 5 weeks and 4 days since we sat for our exam (29th Aug; History) but we are still waiting for our results. Your 3-week system of result declaration has expired a long time ago. Now, at least announce the possible date of result declaration."

It's been 5 weeks & 4 days since we sat for our exam(29th Aug; History) but we are still waiting for our result

your @mamidala90 3 weeks system of result declaration has expired a long time ago

Now at least announce the possible date of result declaration.@ugc_india @NTA_Exams pic.twitter.com/xgJxx67ArW — Husain M (@MukarramHusain9) October 7, 2024

Another user urged the NTA to address the situation: "If this X handle is not operated by a bot, then kindly request your chairman to tweet something about the UGC NET June 2024 results. Silence is making things worse; please don't test our patience."

Another user stated, "Why have the UGC NET June 2024 results not been released yet? This delay is intolerable! The patience of the students is running out!"

Another user added, “The delay in UGC NET results is affecting PhD admissions. How long will you keep playing with the futures of lakhs of students?”

The delay in UGC NET results is affecting PhD admissions. How long will you keep playing with the future of Lakhs of students? @mamidala90@NTA_Exams @EduMinOfIndia @TheLallantop



Shame on you NTA and @dpradhanbjp#DeclareUGCNETResults #UGCNETResult2024#ugcnetresult — Vaibhav Bali (@VaibhavBali20) October 1, 2024

The UGC NET 2024 exam was conducted in computer-based mode from August 21 to September 5, with some exams postponed and re-conducted due to floods in certain areas. The ongoing delay in results has caused widespread anxiety and disappointment among candidates. While the provisional answer key has been released and candidates were allowed to raise objections for a fee of Rs 200 per question, the final results are still awaited.

Since its inception, UGC NET has faced several controversies. The June exam was canceled just a day after a paper leak was reported, with the leak later confirmed to be on the darknet, raising questions about the exam's integrity. Now, the continued delay in results has again put the UGC NET under scrutiny, with candidates eagerly awaiting the final outcome.