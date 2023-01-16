UGC extends deadline for suggestions on draft norms to bring foreign universities to India

Representational image |

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has extended the date for comments, suggestions, and feedback for the body's draft regulations on campuses of foreign universities in India till February 3, 2023.

The stakeholders can send the suggestions and comments to ugcforeigncollaboration@gmail.com.

"In view of the requests being received from the stakeholders to extend the last date for submitting comments/suggestions/feedback on the aforesaid draft Regulations, the last date for receiving comments on the draft regulations is hereby extended to 3rd February 2023," read the notification by UGC.

India has witnessed an outflow of 28-30 billion dollars with more than 6 lakh Indian students now studying abroad which is why UGC is trying to bring foreign varsities to the country so a huge proportion of the young talent remains in India while also pursuing cheaper education.

Foreign universities that factor into the top 500(overall or subject-wise) of international university rankings will be welcome to set up their campuses in India. Those universities that do not participate in these rankings but have a distinguished reputation due to their research and publications will also be allowed to open up a campus after an approval from UGC.

The foreign varsities will be at the liberty to determine their syllabus and admission processes, as long as the quality of the knowledge imparted does not differ from that of their parent campus, said UGC Chief Jagadesh Kumar. The qualifications bestowed by foreign varsities in India will also be at par with their counterparts abroad. It will be mandatory for these colleges to impart education in a physical classroom as online teaching or distance learning will not be permitted under this setup, as reported by the Free Press Journal.

The reaction to the proposed norms have received mixed reactions from professors, counsellors, academicians who see both positives and negatives with UGC's intentions.