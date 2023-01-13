UGC urges HEIs to allow UG, PG students of other universities to access libraries, labs, resources

e-Paper Get App
The move comes as UGC highlighted the need for upkeeping and maintenance of infrastructural facilities to improve the quality of research and other developmental activities.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, January 13, 2023, 02:44 PM IST
article-image
Representational image |
New Delhi: University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked higher education institutions (HEIs) to enact the required measures to facilitate sharing of libraries, labs, and other resources among undergraduate and postgraduate students of other colleges and universities through an official notification.

"All the HEIs are requested to kindly take appropriate measures for the implementation of the UGC guidelines so as to extend the benefits to the UG/PG students and researchers,” UGC has stated in its official notification.

The move comes as UGC highlighted the need for upkeeping and maintenance of infrastructural facilities to improve the quality of research and other developmental activities.

"Since continuous funding is required for the upkeep and maintenance of the infrastructural facilities, it has been felt that the HEIs should adopt measures to share their infrastructure with other HEIs for optimum use of the available resources by charging a nominal amount,” stated UGC. According to UGC, this will help universities to maintain resources in a better manner.

“For optimum utilization of resources, the classrooms and laboratory facilities be opened at least from 8 am to 8 pm on all working days,” stated the guidelines released by UGC.

