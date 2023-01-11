Universities to make provisions for dual degree systems: UGC

New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC), the higher education regulatory body, has asked universities to develop a system through statutory bodies which will allow students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously.
According to the UGC, students can pursue two full-time academic programmes in the physical mode at the same time, as long as the class times for one programme do not overlap with the class times for the other.
A student may pursue two academic programmes at the same time, one in full-time physical mode and another in open and distance Learning (ODL) online mode; or up to two ODL and online programmes parallelly.
