Universities to make provisions for dual degree systems: UGC

Universities to make provisions for dual degree systems: UGC

According to the UGC, students can pursue two full-time academic programmes in the physical mode at the same time, as long as the class times for one programme do not overlap with the class times for the other.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | PTI
New Delhi: The University Grants Commission (UGC), the higher education regulatory body, has asked universities to develop a system through statutory bodies which will allow students to pursue two academic programmes simultaneously.

Read Also
UGC releases clarification on eligibility criteria for CAS promotions of university teachers
article-image

A student may pursue two academic programmes at the same time, one in full-time physical mode and another in open and distance Learning (ODL) online mode; or up to two ODL and online programmes parallelly.

Read Also
Will UGC's guidelines on foreign universities in India fail to deliver?
article-image

