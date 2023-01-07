e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationUGC releases clarification on eligibility criteria for CAS promotions of university teachers

UGC releases clarification on eligibility criteria for CAS promotions of university teachers

The promotion from Academic Level 12 to Academic Level 13A and from Academic Level 13A to Academic Level 14 under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) is what the clarifications are related to.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, January 07, 2023, 09:23 PM IST
article-image
University Grants Commission |
Follow us on

University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a clarification on the eligibility criteria for CAS promotions for university teachers.

The promotion from Academic Level 12 to Academic Level 13A and from Academic Level 13A to Academic Level 14 under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) is what the clarifications are related to.

The UGC approved these clarification in accordance with their meeting on the same on November 22, 2022.

Read Also
Will UGC's guidelines on foreign universities in India fail to deliver?
article-image

Clause 6.4(C) (lll)5): Assistant Professor (Selection Grade/Academic Level 12) to Associate Professor (Academic Level 13A): 'Evidence of having guided at least one Ph.D. Candidate"

Clarification: Documentary evidence which proves that the said Assistant Professor (Selection Grade/Academic Level 12) is guiding doctoral candidates.

6.4(C) (lV) (4): Associate Professor (Academic Level 13A) to Professor (Academic Level 14) –“Evidence of successfully guided doctoral candidate"

Clarification: Documentary evidence to prove that the doctoral candidates registered under the said Associate Professor (Level 13A) have been granted Ph.D. degrees.

Further, the Commission made the decision that to claim the benefits for promotion under CAS, the requirement of "Guiding Doctoral Candidates" or "Award of Ph.D degree to the Doctoral Candidates" for supervisors shall be as under:

One Doctoral Candidate for the main supervisor

 Two Doctoral Candidates for the co-supervisors.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

UGC releases clarification on eligibility criteria for CAS promotions of university teachers

UGC releases clarification on eligibility criteria for CAS promotions of university teachers

Uttarakhand Board announces class 10, 12 board exam 2023 dates; check complete timetables here

Uttarakhand Board announces class 10, 12 board exam 2023 dates; check complete timetables here

JEE Main 2023: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assures action on eligibility relaxation demand...

JEE Main 2023: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan assures action on eligibility relaxation demand...

Discussions brew over struggles behind success at Mithibai College's 'Coffee with Colosseum

Discussions brew over struggles behind success at Mithibai College's 'Coffee with Colosseum

Will UGC's guidelines on foreign universities in India fail to deliver?

Will UGC's guidelines on foreign universities in India fail to deliver?