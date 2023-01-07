UGC releases clarification on eligibility criteria for CAS promotions of university teachers

University Grants Commission |

University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a clarification on the eligibility criteria for CAS promotions for university teachers.

The promotion from Academic Level 12 to Academic Level 13A and from Academic Level 13A to Academic Level 14 under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) is what the clarifications are related to.

The UGC approved these clarification in accordance with their meeting on the same on November 22, 2022.

Clause 6.4(C) (lll)5): Assistant Professor (Selection Grade/Academic Level 12) to Associate Professor (Academic Level 13A): 'Evidence of having guided at least one Ph.D. Candidate"

Clarification: Documentary evidence which proves that the said Assistant Professor (Selection Grade/Academic Level 12) is guiding doctoral candidates.

6.4(C) (lV) (4): Associate Professor (Academic Level 13A) to Professor (Academic Level 14) –“Evidence of successfully guided doctoral candidate"

Clarification: Documentary evidence to prove that the doctoral candidates registered under the said Associate Professor (Level 13A) have been granted Ph.D. degrees.

Further, the Commission made the decision that to claim the benefits for promotion under CAS, the requirement of "Guiding Doctoral Candidates" or "Award of Ph.D degree to the Doctoral Candidates" for supervisors shall be as under:

One Doctoral Candidate for the main supervisor

Two Doctoral Candidates for the co-supervisors.