 Tripura University Hosts Two-Day Workshop On National Education Policy 2020
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationTripura University Hosts Two-Day Workshop On National Education Policy 2020

Tripura University Hosts Two-Day Workshop On National Education Policy 2020

The Department of Sanskrit, Tripura University, in collaboration with the All India Central University Works, inaugurated a two-day workshop on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on Saturday at the MBB Auditorium, Tripura University. Tripura Governor, Indrasena Reddy Nallu, graced the inaugural ceremony as the Chief Guest.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 14, 2025, 01:58 PM IST
article-image
Tripura University Hosts Two-Day Workshop On National Education Policy 2020 | X @TripuraGovernor

Agartala (Tripura): The Department of Sanskrit, Tripura University, in collaboration with the All India Central University Works, inaugurated a two-day workshop on the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on Saturday at the MBB Auditorium, Tripura University.

Tripura Governor, Indrasena Reddy Nallu, graced the inaugural ceremony as the Chief Guest. The workshop is being presided over by Prof. Shaymal Das, Vice Chancellor of Tripura University.

Kishore Barman from the Ministry of Higher Education, Government of Tripura, attended the programme as the Guest of Honour. Prof. Rajsharan Shahi, Dean, School of Education, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU), a Central University, delivered the keynote address.

Read Also
'I Was All In For US': College Dreams Dashed As Trump's Travel Ban Shuts Out International Students
article-image
Read Also
MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification For 7,500 Vacancies Out; Details Here
article-image
Read Also
'We Are Not Responsible': AIMIM Chief Owaisi Lashes Out At BJP Over Changes In NCERT Syllabus, Says...
article-image

Prof. Debraj Panigrahi, Head of the Department of Sanskrit, Tripura University, is the Convenor of the workshop.

FPJ Shorts
'Insult To Sindoor Of Our Sisters': Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Smash TVs In Protest Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match | Video
'Insult To Sindoor Of Our Sisters': Shiv Sena (UBT) Workers Smash TVs In Protest Against India-Pakistan Asia Cup Match | Video
Mukesh Ambani Buys Tribeca Building, Pays $17.4 Million For Ex-Tech Billionaire’s NYC Property
Mukesh Ambani Buys Tribeca Building, Pays $17.4 Million For Ex-Tech Billionaire’s NYC Property
'NIRF A Credible Alternative To Foreign Agencies' Rankings, Needs Boosting': BITS Pilani Group VC V Ramgopal Rao
'NIRF A Credible Alternative To Foreign Agencies' Rankings, Needs Boosting': BITS Pilani Group VC V Ramgopal Rao
Mumbai Airport Police Nab Nepali And Bangladeshi Nationals For Using Fake Indian Passports At CSMI Airport
Mumbai Airport Police Nab Nepali And Bangladeshi Nationals For Using Fake Indian Passports At CSMI Airport

The two-day event aims to deliberate on various aspects of NEP 2020 and its implementation in higher education.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'NIRF A Credible Alternative To Foreign Agencies' Rankings, Needs Boosting': BITS Pilani Group VC V...

'NIRF A Credible Alternative To Foreign Agencies' Rankings, Needs Boosting': BITS Pilani Group VC V...

Tamil Nadu Govt Launches TN SPARK Initiative To Train Govt School Students In AI, Robotics, & Coding

Tamil Nadu Govt Launches TN SPARK Initiative To Train Govt School Students In AI, Robotics, & Coding

Meghalaya: 10,000 Youth Register For 300 BSF Constable Posts, Force Extends Hiring Drive

Meghalaya: 10,000 Youth Register For 300 BSF Constable Posts, Force Extends Hiring Drive

Tripura University Hosts Two-Day Workshop On National Education Policy 2020

Tripura University Hosts Two-Day Workshop On National Education Policy 2020

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification For 7,500 Vacancies Out; Details Here

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Notification For 7,500 Vacancies Out; Details Here