TNEA 2022 Counselling: Provisional seat allotment results declared; Here's how to check

Chennai: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Tamil Nadu has declared the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) counselling 2022 round 2 provisional seat allotment result today, September 28. Candidates can check the allotment list on the official website- tneaonline.org.

Shortlisted candidates whose name does not appear on the first merit list can check the second list. Candidates must confirm the allotment by September 29, 5 pm or else it will result in cancellation of the allotment.

The DTE on its official website said, ”Tentative allotment has been released for all applicable second round candidate, request you to login and confirm the allotment on or before 29-09-2022, 5 PM if you fail to confirm your allotment will be cancelled.”

TNEA Counselling 2022 Seat Allotment Result: How To Check

Go to the counselling website- tneaonline.org. On the homepage, select candidates' log-in section on the homepage. Key in your email address, password and then select submit. The provisional seat allotment result will appear on the screen. Download and get a hard copy for further use.