Tamil Nadu: TNEA 2022 Counselling begins at tneaonline.org; read details here

TNEA Counselling 2022: Here's how to do choice filing | ANI

Chennai: Beginning today, September 1, the Tamil Nadu government will begin the TNEA (Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions) counselling procedure for General ranks.

By September 12 at 7 p.m., all qualified students must log in and finish the choice-filling process. The publishing of the tentative allotment result will occur on September 13 before 10 am, while the confirmation of the tentative allotment will occur between 10 am on September 13 and 5 pm on September 14.

On September 25, before 10 am, the provisional allotment for acceptance and joining of candidates as well as the tentative allotment for acceptance and upward candidates will be made public.

Visit tneaonline.org to view the webpage.

Click the "log in" button on the homepage.

Enter your information.

Submit the form, and retain a copy for your records.