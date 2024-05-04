Mumbai University's Student Dialogue Addresses 14 Grievances In Latest Session | Mumbai Univeristy

Mumbai: In response to the increasing concerns of the students related to results, revaluation, re-examinations, and supplementary mark sheets, Mumbai University has initiated a student dialogue program.

During these dialogues, students are given the opportunity to communicate their academic concerns directly with the examination department officials.

A total of 14 grievances were redressed through the third student dialogue activity organized today. This included subjects like reserve results, revaluation results, provisional degree certificate and mark sheet.

Among the complaints of 14 students present today, the students raised complaints like BMS reserve result, MSc Biotech session 4 result, engineering session 2 reserve result, LLM session 1 reserve result, computer science session two revaluation result, degree certificate and mark sheet. All these complaints were redressed in the presence of the students. The students whose results were withheld were given a result declaration letter, while some students were given mark sheets.

The date of next communication in this initiative will be announced by the university soon.

The program was held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Bhawan (New Examination Bhawan) in Vidyanagari complex of Mumbai University.

“The varsity has started this initiative for immediate redressal of student grievances. It is getting good response from the last three activities. What is more, the happiness and satisfaction seen on the faces of the students as their problems are resolved quickly is very important to the university administration," said Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, Vice-Chancellor University of Mumbai.

In today's session, along with Kulkarni, Mumbai University Pro Vice Chancellor Dr. Ajay Bhamre, Director of Examination and Evaluation Board Dr. Pooja Raundle, Director of Student Development Department Sunil Patil and other concerned officials were present.