Mumbai University Signs MoU With Indiana University, US; Introduces Dual Degree Program

The University of Mumbai's Department of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology has launched a new initiative, offering a dual degree in M.Tech in Nanoscience and Nanotechnology starting this academic year. This endeavour is the result of an Academic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Mumbai University and Indiana University, US.

Under this program, students pursuing the M.Tech in Nanoscience and Nanotechnology will have the opportunity to spend their third and fourth semesters at Indiana University, while students from Indiana University can do the same at Mumbai University. Additionally, Indiana University will offer Ph.D. positions and fully funded scholarships for postdoctoral studies to interested students.

This collaboration aims to enhance academic excellence by granting degrees from both institutions. Professor Mangilal Agarwal, Director of the Integrated Nanosystems Development Institute at Indiana University, recently visited Mumbai University to discuss this international partnership.

The visit witnessed the presence of Mumbai University's Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr. Ajay Bhamre, Dean of the Faculty of Commerce and Management, Prof. Dr. Kavita Laghate, Coordinator of National and International Cooperation and Student Support Center, Sunil Patil, Director of Nano Science and Nanotechnology Center, Prof. Vishwanath Patil, alongside other faculty members and students.

Speaking on the occasion, Mumbai University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Ravindra Kulkarni emphasised the significance of establishing state-of-the-art laboratories for semiconductor research. He highlighted the expansion of dual postgraduate courses in Technology and expressed optimism about the agreement's potential in advancing research in the field.

This collaboration also includes a student exchange agreement, facilitating the exposure of students to various research methodologies and advanced equipment in Nanoscience and Nanotechnology.