NEET UG 2024 Exam Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines, Timings And More

The NEET UG 2024 exam is set to be conducted on May 5, 2024. This exam will be conducted in offline mode. The said exam is scheduled to take place in a single shift across 571 cities across India and 14 cities outside the country.

The exam will commence from 2 p.m. and go on until 5:20 p.m. The exam will be conducted in 12 different languages namely English, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Urdu, Malayalam, Odia, and Punjabi.

Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are advised to reach the examination venue 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. Candidates must carry an identity proof with themselves. A transparent water bottle can also be carried by the candidates. Additionally, a photograph, self declaration form and admit card should be carried.

It is important for the candidates to make sure that they do not carry any smart watches, mobile phones, earphones or other electronic gadgets inside the examination hall.

During the exam, a candidates must not get up from their seat until any instructions from the invigilator are given. It is mandatory to maintain silence during the exam.

To appear for the above-mentioned exam, it is mandatory for a candidate to have a valid admit card. In any case, if a candidate does not have an admit card, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

Steps To Download Admit Card

Step 1: Open the official website.

Step 2: Go to the dedicated NEET UG tab.

Step 3: Click on the provided admit card link.

Step 4: Enter your login credentials.

Step 5: Click 'Submit'.

Step 6: Your admit card will now appear on your screen.

Step 7: Check the admit card thoroughly.

Step 8: Save and download for future use.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the admit card in order to carry it to the examination venue.

Candidates should keep a check on the official websites for all the latest updates related to the said exam.