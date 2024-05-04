VITMEE, VITREE 2024 Exam Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines, Timings, And More | Representative Image

The Vellore Institute of Technology Research Entrance Examination (VITREE 2024) and Vellore Institute of Technology Research Entrance Examination (VITREE 2024) are set to be conducted tomorrow, i.e., May 5, 2024. The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) conducts these entrance tests in order to shortlist candidates for admission in courses PhD programs and MTech programs, respectively.

The marks obtained from these entrance exams will be considered by the VIT at its Vellore, Bhopal, Andhra Pradesh, and Chennai campuses. Candidates who are eligible for the said exams, can download their admit cards from the VIT's official website at admissions.vit.ac.in.

Exam Pattern And Other Details

The exam will be conducted in a computer-based test format. The question paper will consist of multiple-choice question. The candidates will have the option to edit their answers before submitting the online answer sheet. No candidate will be given additional time under any circumstances.

The VITREE and VITMEE exams are set to be conducted from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The entrance exam will be of 2 hours.

Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates are advised to reach the examination venue 60 minutes before the commencement of the exam. Candidates must carry an identity proof with themselves. A transparent water bottle can also be carried by the candidates.

It is important for the candidates to make sure that they do not carry any smart watches, mobile phones, earphones or other electronic gadgets inside the examination hall.

During the exam, a candidates must not get up from their seat until any instructions from the invigilator are given. It is mandatory to maintain silence during the exam.

To appear for the above-mentioned exam, it is mandatory for a candidate to have a valid admit card. In any case, if a candidate does not have an admit card, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam.