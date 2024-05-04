ATMA 2024 Exam Date Postponed, To May 25; Check Exam Pattern, Registration Details, And More

Representative Image | Getty Image

The exam dates for the AIMS Test for Management Admissions (ATMA) 2024 have been rescheduled by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS). The ATMA 2024 exam will now be conducted on May 25, 2024. Earlier, the exam was set to be conducted on May 11, 2023.

The last date to apply for this exam was previously set to May 3, 2024. The registration deadline for the ATMA 2024 has also been extended. Candidates who wish to appear for the said exam, will be able to register till May 18, 2024. Candidates can find the registration link on the official website.

Steps To Apply For ATMA 2024 Exam

Step 1: Go to the website

Step 2: Click on the provided link

Step 3: Register yourself

Step 4: Enter required details

Step 5: Upload required documents

Step 6: Pay the application fee

Step 7: Click 'Submit'.

Step 8: Save and download for future use.

It is advised for the candidate to ensure that there is a good internet connection on the device that they will register from. One should also make sure to fill in only correct details in the application form and check it thoroughly before submitting the form.

Exam Pattern Of ATMA 2024 Exam

The exam will be conducted in a computed-based test mode. The question paper will consist of multiple choice questions (MCQs).

The paper will consist of 60 questions each for sections quantitative skills, verbal skills, and analytical reasoning. The exam will be of 3 hours.

Candidates are further advised to keep a check on the official website in order to get detailed and updated information on the above mentioned exam.