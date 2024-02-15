ATMA 2024 Admit Card Now Available For Download: Important Exam Day Guidelines And Details

Representational Image

The ATMA exam, conducted by the Association of Indian Management Schools (AIMS), is set to take place on February 18. Eligible candidates who applied on time can now obtain their ATMA admit card for 2024 from the official website atmaaims.com. The exam will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm.

It is mandetory for all the eligible candidates to carry a valid admit card to appear for the exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without an admit card.

Additionally, candidates are advised to make sure that they have the following items with you: your AIMS ATMA hall ticket, two recent passport-sized photos, a copy of your registration form, and a valid photo ID such as your Passport, Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driving license.

Steps To Download ATMA Admit Card 2024

1. Visit the official AIMS website at atmaaims.com.

2. Search for 'Candidate login' located in the upper right corner.

3. Enter your PID and password.

4. Click on the download button to print your ATMA admit card 2024.

Read Also CBSE Board Exam: Psychiatrist Shares Tips Ahead Of 2024 Exams

Follow Guidelines

Candidates should also note the significance of adhering to the exam guidelines. It is crucial to arrive at the test center at least an hour before the scheduled time. Additionally, it is essential to remember that once a computer is assigned on the exam day, it must be used throughout the test.

About ATMA Exam

The ATMA exam 2024 opens doors to postgraduate management courses like MBA, PGDM, MCA, and MMS. You've got 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) to tackle in a 3-hour window, and hey, no need to stress over negative marking!

The results for the above-mentioned exam are expected to be released on on February 23 on the official website. The candidates are further advised to keep a check on the website for all the latest exam related updates and notifications.