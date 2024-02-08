CBSE Board Exam: Psychiatrist Shares Tips Ahead Of 2024 Exams

Representative Image | File

With the CBSE exams just around the corner, starting on February 15, students and parents both alike are trying to finish last minute revisions while at the same trying to cope up with stress. The pressure just before the exams are always high and students usually find themselves in a tight spot wherein they have no option but to score good marks, this however, does not come without its own share of pressure and stress. In order to help students, FPJ talked to Psychiatrist, Dr Nikunj Gokani from Mumbai who shared some tips for the students to keep their mind relaxed.

Here are some of the tips:

According to Gokani, it is important for students to start their day on the right note. He said, “start your day with a few minutes of deep breathing or meditation to set a positive tone for the day with Mindful Morning.” It is also important for the students to prevent burnout, and thus taking short, intentional breaks every hour will help this case. He continued saying that along with power naps, students should also recharge their mind with a power pause. Additionally, incorporating short bursts of physical activity into study breaks which involves moving and grooving will help in releasing tension, and increasing focus.

Understanding that studying for a long period of time can take a toll on one’s mind, he said, “during study sessions, you should relax by using sensory soothers like calming scents such as lavender or peppermint, along with this you can also boost confidence and motivation by picturing yourself acing your exams and achieving your desired goals.”

Along with this it is also important for students to make wise choices when it comes to snacking. “It is essential to nourish the brain with healthy snacks such as nuts, fruits, and whole grains,” Gokani said and added that by doing so, one can ensure that energy levels are sustained throughout the day.

One thing that also helps in relaxing before going to sleep is practicing tech timeout, this means improved sleep quality and over well-being by limiting screen time before bed. He also added, “at the end of each day, take a moment to reflect and write down three things that you feel grateful for.”

Exam date

CBSE released class 10, 12 admit cards on February 5, 2024, which is available for download on CBSE’s official website. The dates of the CBSE Class 10 board exams are set for February 15 till March 13. The Class 12 board exam is scheduled to start on February 15 and end on April 2. The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 will be administered in single shifts. Every day, the board exams will start at 10.30 am and end at 1.30 pm.