CBSE Credit System To Help Students Going Abroad

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Schools in Indore welcome the concept of credit system proposed by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as it would make it easier for students applying to international students to adapt.

CBSE has urged principals of schools affiliated to the board to start contemplating the pattern for allocating credits to students for subjects, in line with the National Credit Framework.

UK Jha |

Explaining how the credit system will work, CBSE coordinator for Indore UK Jha said, “Each subject would be assigned a certain number of credits, based on the amount of learning time it requires. A full academic year would consist of 1,200 notional learning hours or 40 credits.”

In simpler terms, each subject is assigned a designated number of hours, ensuring that, within a year, a student dedicates a total of 1,200 learning hours to attain a 'pass' status. “These hours encompass both academic learning within the school setting and non-academic or experiential learning outside the school environment,” Jha said.

Quoting how this will help students moving abroad for higher studies, school principal Siddharth Singh said, “In the American university credit system, most colleges and universities award 3 Semester Credit Hours (SCH) (45-48 contact hours) for the successful completion of a study class.

”He added that the number of credits for lectures, independent project work, laboratory time and internships vary depending on specific institution requirements.

“Many students from Indore and the rest of India move to the US for further studies, due to limitation of seats at top institutes in India like IITs,” Singh said. For such students, the credit system is usually new and they must adapt, he added.

“With credit system in schooling in India, it would prepare students on working and earning credits to clear examinations,” Singh said. He added that the credit system also instils independence and responsibility in students towards learning.

Chairperson of Indore Sahodaya Complex of CBSE Schools Isabel Swamy said, “The credit system would give students more flexibility in choosing their subjects and pacing their studies.” She added that students would be able to take more subjects than they currently do, and they would be able to repeat subjects if they need to.

Benefits of CBSE Credit System

• Students can earn more credit points than required by studying additional courses. They get the benefits of acquiring additional knowledge and skills within less time.

• An interdisciplinary approach is also possible with this method where students can learn subjects of other disciplines also.

• This system is very beneficial for students who need frequent migrating. They can learn one part of the course at one institute and another at another institute. But it is mandatory that both institutes should follow this method.

• Instead of focusing on memorisation and an exam-oriented approach, students can improve their skills through assignments, projects, vocational training, and entrepreneurship also.

• Choice-based credit system improves the potential of students making them strong from the job perspective as they are evaluated on a more scientific scale in this method.