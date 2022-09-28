e-Paper Get App
CUET UG Admission 2022: JNU starts admissions; here's how to apply

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has started the online application process for admission to undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 28, 2022, 03:58 PM IST
article-image
New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has began the online application process for admission to undergraduate programmes through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. Candidates can apply online on the official website-- jnuee.jnu.ac.in using their CUET login details.

As per the e-prospectus for the academic year 2022-23, a JNU statement read: “The entrance test for BA (Hons) is a common test for all languages. Candidates seeking admission to BA (Hons) in JNU should have appeared for CUET UG 2022. They are required to opt for Section 1A - English Test (Code 101) and Section 3 - General Test (501) for admission to JNU. Candidates who have not appeared in both the Sections, -- Section 1A (English Test) and Section 3 (General Test), will not be considered for admission to JNU.”

article-image

Registration fee for applicants:

  • General, EWS - Rs 250/- + GST.

  • OBC category - Rs 250/- + GST.

  • Scheduled tribes, scheduled tribes - Rs 100/- + GST.

  • Foreign applicants - Rs 2,392/- + GST.

Here's how to apply for JNU UG programs:

  1. Visit the official website - jnuee.jnu.ac.in.

  2. Enter your personal details to fill the online application.

  3. Enter your qualification details.

  4. Scan and upload your photograph and signature.

  5. Pay the registration fee.

article-image

