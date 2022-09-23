Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia restarts CUET UG programs registration portal for 3 days

Jamia Millia Islamia |

On Friday, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) restarted the registration process for three days for the undergraduate programs whose tests have been conducted by the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). The university is conducting undergraduate admissions to 10 courses through the newly-introduced CUET. In August, JMI opened a registration portal for candidates seeking admission in these courses.

The university has reopened the admission portal after receiving "requests" from students. The portal will remain open from Friday to Sunday. In an official order, the Controller of Examination at the university said,

"On the repeated requests from some of the stakeholders and in continuation.. the online portal of Jamia Millia Islamia examinations' website has been opened for the fourth time for registration at JMI from 23.09.2022 to 26.09.2022 for the undergraduate programs of the JMI whose tests have been conducted by CUET."

According to a university official, this is the last chance for registration. These courses are BA (Hons) Turkish Language and Literature, BA (Hons) Sanskrit, BA (Hons) French and Francophone Studies, BA (Hons) Spanish and Latin American Studies, BA ( Hons) History, BA(Hons) Hindi, BA (Hons) Economics, BSc Biotechnology, BVoc (Solar Energy), and BSc (Hons) Physics. The results for the debut edition of the CUET for undergraduate admissions were declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on September 15.

The NTA said the merit lists will be prepared by participating universities which will decide on the process of counselling based on the CUET-UG scorecard. JMI has said that they will release a merit list based on the normalised CUET scores as soon as the NTA will provide them with score cards of students. The university is expected to begin classes for students admitted in these courses from October 6.

