Central University Of Karnataka UG Admission 2022: Here's how CUET, JEE Main aspirants can apply

Until September 30, prospective applicants must register on the SAMARTH admissions portal.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 04:50 PM IST
Representative Photo |

Kalaburagi: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) application procedure for undergraduate (UG) admission to the Central University of Karnataka in 2022 has begun. Through the official website, cukcuet.samarth.edu.in, applicants can register online for CUK UG admission. The admissions procedure for candidates who have completed the CUET Undergraduate 2022 and IIT JEE Main 2022 exams is being handled by the Central University of Karnataka. Until September 30, prospective applicants must register on the SAMARTH admissions portal.

On October 3, the university will make the list of candidates who have registered available (5 pm). On October 8, 2022, the Central University of Karnataka will publish the initial tentative selection list. Candidates who have been shortlisted have until October 12 to confirm their admission and pay the semester fee.

CUK Karnataka UG Admission 2022: Here are steps to apply

  • cukcuet.samarth.edu.in - visit this official website

  • go to the 'Admission' tab and press on UG Admission, visible on home page

  • Click on 'Registration for UG Admissions Samarth Portal'

  • Provide the log-in details and fill the application form

  • Make a payment of application processing fees and press submit

  • Download and take a printout of the application form for processing

