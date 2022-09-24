CUET UG Admission 2022: Registration ends tomorrow; these universities will close application window

Students |

New Delhi: The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2022 scores are being used to register students for undergraduate admission in 2022 at Central Universities. Tomorrow, September 25, 2022, the online application window for the University of Hyderabad, Central University of Tamil Nadu, Himachal Pradesh, and Tezpur University will shut.

Ten Central Universities are yet to announce their UG admission timetable for 2022 based on CUET scores, according to the provisional Central University admission calendar released by the UGC. The results of the CUET 2022 will not be used to provide undergraduate admission at Central University of Punjab.

The registration period for Central University of Tamil Nadu will close tomorrow. Candidates who have registered for the CUET test 2022 may submit their application at the cutncuet.samarth.edu.in samarth portal.

September 25 is the deadline for University of Hyderabad applications. Through the results of the CUET 2022, the institution had begun the admissions process for 16 integrated PG programmes. For UOH admission in 2022, applicants must submit their applications online at acad.uohyd.ac.in.

The application period for admission to UG courses at Central University of Himachal Pradesh will close tomorrow via cuhimachalcuet.samarth.edu.in, the Samarth portal. The institution also disclosed that the first list of chosen candidates will be published on September 30.

The admission process for undergraduate programmes at Central University of South Bihar began on September 16. By submitting a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 500, applicants for admission to the Central University of South Bihar in 2022 are required to register on the CUSB portal using the link cusbcuet.samarth.edu.in. SC, ST, and PWD students are required to pay Rs 200.

Tomorrow will mark the end of the admissions application process at Tezpur University. Candidates must register on the official website, www.tezu.ernet.in, in order to submit an application for admission to the Tezpur University. Students who wish to apply to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj University must do so at the official website, csmu.ac.in. The institution will release the first merit list on September 27 after registration is complete.

The initial selection list for admission to UG courses at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will be made public on September 26 at jmicoe.in. On September 26, applicants can submit their top choices for courses on the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) admissions portal.