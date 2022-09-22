DU: Others to follow CUET admissions amidst St. Stephen's controversy

St Stephen's College, Delhi |

New Delhi: The St. Stephen's College of Delhi University will move a petition to the Supreme Court regarding the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). However, the UGC has stated that St Stephen's petition should not have an impact on admissions of the other educational institutions.

Furthermore, other minority educational institutions, such as Jamia Millia Islamia, have decided to use CUET for admission to several undergraduate courses beginning in the academic year 2022-23. The university also informed the UGC and the National Testing Agency (NTA) of the situation.

Admissions delayed at St Stephen's college

In a recent order, the Delhi High Court has directed St. Stephen's College to follow CUET. The college subsequently decided to give CUET 85 percent weightage and the interview 15 percent, but the Delhi High Court overturned that decision.

Following the decision of the High Court, the governing body of St Stephen's College has decided to appeal to the Supreme Court. It is expected to delay the admission process of the college. According to Delhi University, the St. Stephen's College controversy will have little impact on the CUET admission process of others as all DU colleges have given their full support to the process.

Uniform admissions for Delhi University colleges

"All universities have their own admission policies while adopting CUET. Hence the admission process in other institutes should not be affected," UGC Chairman Professor M Jagadesh Kumar said.

Admission to undergraduate courses is a point of contention between Delhi University and St. Stephen's College. The university wants St. Stephen's College to admit students based on CUET results, but the college wants to conduct additional interviews.

Previously, Delhi University stated that it will not recognise admissions for noncompliance with the CUET procedure. According to the university, colleges within the same university cannot have different admissions policies.