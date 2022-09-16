'CUET UG isn't all that tough' state the high scorers

21,159 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile across 30 subjects in CUET UG 2022 | Unsplash

The Class 12 students all over the country were befuddled when the news of a new Common University Entrance Test was sprung upon them. After the declaration of CUET UG results on September 16, the debutante batch of this nationwide exam breathed a sigh of relief.

Girls outdid boys in the UG competitive exam, where 12,799 female candidates scored a perfect 100, whereas only 8,360 male candidates bagged a full score.

Speaking to the Free Press Journal, the topper students shared how the rather intimidating CUET UG was not that tough after all.

“I was quite apprehensive when the news of a new entrance exam came in,” said Ishpreet Kakkar who attempted Phase 4 and 6. “Once the papers came in I realised that CUET UG was not that tough to crack. NCERT and mock tests are all that you will need,” said the topper who hopes to pursue Political Science from Miranda House College, Delhi.

The CUET UG was preceded by a row of confusion, as students were unsure whether these marks would actually matter. “The concept of CUET UG was very new, I had no clue whether my CUET UG score would take precedence over the results of my board examination,” said Samirddhi Soprena who secured a near perfect score of 99.5%.

“One of my exams was delayed for an hour. I kept hearing stories from friends about how their testing centres had been changed. But despite all of this, the exam was fairly easy to write. I found ‘General Test’ the toughest subject as it involved Math and GK questions,” said Samriddhi.

The syllabus for CUET was not the problem, said Apurva Narayan, another top scorer. “The subjects coincided with what we have studied before in CBSE. The tough part is our competition.” 90 Universities will be accepting the CUET UG scores for 54,555 unique subject combinations.

The CUET (UG) – 2022 was scheduled for approximately 14,90,000 (Fourteen Lakh and Ninety Thousand) candidates, of which 21,159 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile across 30 subjects.