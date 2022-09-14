CAT 2022: Application deadline extended, candidates can now apply by this date

Representational image | File Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Common Admission Test (CAT) registration date for 2022 has been extended. The registration period for CAT 2022, which was originally supposed to end today, September 14, will now go through September 21. Candidates who want to enroll in postgraduate management programmes now have an additional week to submit their online applications and sign up for the CAT 2022 at iimcat.ac.in. The CAT 2022 exam is slated for November 27.

“CAT 2022 Registration Deadline extended to September 21, 2022 [up to] 5.00 PM,” said the statement on iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates registering online for CAT 2022 will also need to upload a few documents, including as passport-size photos, scanned copies of their signatures, and caste certificates. In the CAT online application form 2022, candidates can choose up to six test cities in the order of preference. Candidates would have the option of choosing Imphal, Manipur as their exam location for the first time for CAT 2022 exam.

A degree in graduating with 50% marks or the equivalent from a recognised institution or institute is one of the requirements for applying to CAT 2022. For students in the reserved category, there are relaxations.

“Candidates must declare and maintain a valid and unique email account and a mobile phone number throughout the selection process,” a statement on the IIM CAT official notification said.

