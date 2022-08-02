e-Paper Get App

CAT vs XAT; learn differences between the biggest MBA exams

The two exams are conducted one month apart from each other

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 02:13 PM IST
article-image

The two most well-known entrance tests for MBA programmes are the Common Admission Test (CAT) and the XLRI Admission Test (XAT). The two exams are conducted one month apart from each other, giving candidates time to prepare for both.

The CAT results are accepted by 20 IIMs, FMS, IITs' MBA, MDI, SPJIMR, and 3000 other MBA colleges. XAT is administered by XLRI Jamshedpur, and is accepted by 150 other MBA colleges, including SPJIMR, IMT, and XIMB.

Both XAT and the CAT are more challenging than other MBA entrance examinations in terms of complexity.

Syllabus:

Although both tests have almost identical syllabi, the questions asked and their degree of difficulty vary. XAT contains the Decision Making and General Knowledge sections, that are not present in the CAT exam.

CAT (66 questions, 4 MCQ options) -

  • Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

  • Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

  • Quantitative Ability

XAT (100 questions, 5 MCQ options) -

  • Verbal and Logical Ability

  • Decision Making

  • Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation

  • General Knowledge

  • Essay Writing

Duration:

CAT: 120 minutes

XAT: 190 minutes

Marking:

CAT: +3 marks for correct answer -1 mark for incorrect answer

XAT: +1 marks for correct answer – 0.25 mark for incorrect answer.

0.5 marks will be deducted for more than 8 un-attempted questions.

No negative marking in GK section

Exam Date:

CAT: November 27, 2022

XAT: January, 2023

Although CAT and XAT share many similarities, the main distinctions between the two exams are the amount of questions, the types of questions, and the time allotted for each part.

Candidates must concentrate on completing sample papers and mock examinations for both the CAT and XAT exams as they prepare for both. This will enable students to recognise the variations and acquire the necessary skills to approach each exam successfully.

Read Also
From exam date to paper pattern; all you need to know about CAT 2022
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. If you have a story to tell, or images to share on a local news story send them to us click here to share)

HomeEducationCAT vs XAT; learn differences between the biggest MBA exams

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: Two people die in Saran district after consuming hooch, four others critically ill

Bihar: Two people die in Saran district after consuming hooch, four others critically ill

India, Maldives ink six agreements to expand cooperation in several key areas

India, Maldives ink six agreements to expand cooperation in several key areas

TS ICET Answer Key 2022 to be released on August 4 at icet.tsche.ac.in; here's how to download

TS ICET Answer Key 2022 to be released on August 4 at icet.tsche.ac.in; here's how to download

Mumbai updates: NMMT starts bus services to Bhiwandi, will benefit workers from Navi Mumbai

Mumbai updates: NMMT starts bus services to Bhiwandi, will benefit workers from Navi Mumbai

How Zawahiri, the leader of Al-Qaeda, was found and killed by the CIA

How Zawahiri, the leader of Al-Qaeda, was found and killed by the CIA