CAT vs XAT; learn differences between the biggest MBA exams

The two most well-known entrance tests for MBA programmes are the Common Admission Test (CAT) and the XLRI Admission Test (XAT). The two exams are conducted one month apart from each other, giving candidates time to prepare for both.

The CAT results are accepted by 20 IIMs, FMS, IITs' MBA, MDI, SPJIMR, and 3000 other MBA colleges. XAT is administered by XLRI Jamshedpur, and is accepted by 150 other MBA colleges, including SPJIMR, IMT, and XIMB.

Both XAT and the CAT are more challenging than other MBA entrance examinations in terms of complexity.

Syllabus:

Although both tests have almost identical syllabi, the questions asked and their degree of difficulty vary. XAT contains the Decision Making and General Knowledge sections, that are not present in the CAT exam.

CAT (66 questions, 4 MCQ options) -

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Quantitative Ability

XAT (100 questions, 5 MCQ options) -

Verbal and Logical Ability

Decision Making

Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation

General Knowledge

Essay Writing

Duration:

CAT: 120 minutes

XAT: 190 minutes

Marking:

CAT: +3 marks for correct answer -1 mark for incorrect answer

XAT: +1 marks for correct answer – 0.25 mark for incorrect answer.

0.5 marks will be deducted for more than 8 un-attempted questions.

No negative marking in GK section

Exam Date:

CAT: November 27, 2022

XAT: January, 2023

Although CAT and XAT share many similarities, the main distinctions between the two exams are the amount of questions, the types of questions, and the time allotted for each part.

Candidates must concentrate on completing sample papers and mock examinations for both the CAT and XAT exams as they prepare for both. This will enable students to recognise the variations and acquire the necessary skills to approach each exam successfully.

Read Also From exam date to paper pattern; all you need to know about CAT 2022