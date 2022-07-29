From exam date to paper pattern; all you need to know about CAT 2022

IIM Ahemdabad | IIM A

The official CAT 2022 notification will be posted this weekend, on July 31, at the official CAT 2022 website, iimcat.ac.in, by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), the body in charge of organising the exam. The CAT 2022 notification will include all relevant information about the CAT exam, such as the CAT 2022 dates, CAT registration information, CAT exam eligibility, a detailed CAT exam pattern, and so on.

It is expected that IIM Bangalore will hold the national-level MBA entrance exam, CAT, this year. Last year, the CAT entrance exam was administered by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Ahmedabad.

What is the Common Admissiom Test(CAT) 2022?

CAT, the MBA/PGDM common entrance exam administered at the national level for admissions to 20 IIMs around India. More than 1000 business schools accept the results of the Common Admission Test.

It is one of the most difficult national exams because more than 2 lakh applicants apply for the CAT exam each year to fill more than 5000 MBA/PGDM seats. Admission to IIMs is determined by CAT score and percentage.

CAT Registration 2022

Online CAT registration is anticipated to start in the first week of August. By the third week of September 2022, candidates will be able to submit their applications on the CAT 2022 official website, iimcat.ac.in.

Candidates must submit their prior educational qualifications in addition to the CAT exam cost in order to complete the registration procedure.

Candidates for the CAT exam must have a Bachelor's degree in any stream from an accredited college or university. Students in their final year of study may also apply.

Those who plan to apply for the CAT exam in 2022 have been asked to regularly check the website for entrance exam changes.

CAT 2022 Exam Pattern

CAT 2022 will include a total of 66 questions divided across three sections: Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability.

Students will recieve 120 minutes to complete the test. Three marks will be awarded for each right answer. Additionally, there will be negative marking of one mark for each wrong anser.

CAT 2022 Exam Dates

It is anticipated that the CAT 2022 registrations will close by the end of September and the candidates will be able to download their Admit Cards by the end of October. November 27, 2022 is the anticipated date for CAT 2022. The CAT scorecards will be released in the first week of January.

CAT 2022 Eligibility

Students who desire to apply should be aware that CAT enrollment requires a minimum of 50% overall score or an equal CGPA. For applicants who fall within the SC, ST, or PwD categories, a minimum of 40% is required. When it is published, candidates are encouraged to go to the official website for more information.

