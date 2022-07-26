MU Colleges to begin no later than Aug 10'

Mumbai University | File photo

Mumbai: The academic year for Mumbai colleges has begun to take shape as the last of the Class 12 results have been declared. Giving clarity on the academic timetable, Dr. Vinod Patil, Controller of Examinations from Mumbai University stated, “MU plans to ensure that all the admission processes wind up by August 8th, and teaching resumes within the institutions from August 10th.”

Many undergraduate colleges have already released their merit lists after Mumbai University’s divisive decision of having colleges begin admission before CBSE, and ISC results had been announced.

“The exams for autonomous courses have already been conducted, we are now waiting for CBSE, ISC Class 12 students to upload their results. We plan to begin our academic year from 8th August,” explained Principal Dr. Rajendra Shinde.

While releasing their merit lists, the colleges also reserved a certain percentile of seats for students from the national boards. Academic schedules are seen aligning within the colleges. The K.C. College had reserved 30-35% of the seats for CBSE and ISC students the Principal, Dr. Hemlata Bagla. The Jaihind College plans on releasing its first additional merit list on July 27th at 6 pm.

While administering the ISC and CBSE intake, Dr. Anushree Lokur, Principal of Ramnarain Ruia College said, “If things go according to plan, we aim to close the admission process by July 29th. We are also awaiting guidelines from the University of Mumbai.”

Mithibai college, which had decided to hold off admissions till all the boards released their Class 12 results, also plans to commence with academic activities from the first week of August

If colleges were to see a higher rate of applications from CBSE, ISC students, they have the option to approach the university for additional seats said Mumbai University's CoE.

