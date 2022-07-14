FYJC 2022 admissions and cutoffs; all you need to know

unspalsh

Many Maharashtra SSC Result 2022 students are looking forward to the FYJC Admissions procedure for First Year Junior Colleges in Maharashtra. Students have been waiting to finish their form-filling procedures due to the ongoing delay in the class 11th admissions process. According to recent reports, Maharashtra FYJC Admissions are likely to start after the release of the 2022 CBSE and ICSE results because the seat allocations have not yet been decided.

Reports about Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022 being postponed have appeared in local media. Despite the SSC Results 2022 being announced and the 11th admissions procedure being anticipated to start shortly after, no precise form filling timeline was made public.

Please take note that the delay for Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2022 is not expected to be very long. If reports are to be believed, all students should begin this process in early July 2022. The 11th admissions timetable will be released on the official website as soon as everything is decided.

Students who want to apply for the MHT FYJC admission 2022-23 process can register online at 11thadmission.org.in.

FYJC Admission 2022 Process

Visit the FYJC admission 2022 website -- 11thadmission.org.in Fill in the details to get the login ID and password. Login with the ID and password received. Fill the FYJC application form. Submit the Maharashtra FYJC admission form.

For more details, visit the official website https://11thadmission.org.in